Short Interest in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Decreases By 19.2%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,143,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 352,384 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

MEOA remained flat at $10.59 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 620. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.