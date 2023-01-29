Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Increases By 35.5%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,883,700 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the December 31st total of 2,865,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.7 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mapletree Logistics Trust from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of MAPGF remained flat at $1.18 during midday trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.
Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and India. The company was founded on July 5, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF)
