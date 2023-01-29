Short Interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Drops By 47.6%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liminal BioSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Liminal BioSciences worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMNL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 16,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.26. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.11.

Liminal BioSciences’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 1st.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Liminal BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.