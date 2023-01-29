Short Interest in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expands By 13.1%

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.30. 477,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average is $234.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $290.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

