Short Interest in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Drops By 50.2%

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the December 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

