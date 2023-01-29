Short Interest in JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Expands By 40.6%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,476,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 1,050,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14,769.0 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. JD Health International has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut JD Health International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

JD Health International Company Profile

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

