Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Decreases By 19.9%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 3,247,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

