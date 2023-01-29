Short Interest in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Decreases By 19.9%

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,481,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 3,247,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,894. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $37.70.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.