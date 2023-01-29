Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Increases By 59.6%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

IHIT remained flat at $8.27 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

