Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Rises By 29.8%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

IMH traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.33. 40,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,260. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Institutional Trading of Impac Mortgage

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

