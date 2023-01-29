Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Expands By 11.4%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HAYPF remained flat at $1.42 during trading hours on Friday. 37,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,767. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43.

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.