Short Interest in Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Decreases By 50.0%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harleysville Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.25. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

