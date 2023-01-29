Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Drops By 45.8%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY remained flat at $4.68 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 522. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, and cycling products through its stores. The company's Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.