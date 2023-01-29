Short Interest in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Declines By 13.6%

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 90,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,132,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 156,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.61 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.