Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Grows By 47.8%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Up 8.5 %

HTOOW stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 13,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,809. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

