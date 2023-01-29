Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 19.8%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. 191,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,305. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th.

