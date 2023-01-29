Short Interest in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Decreases By 19.8%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ SKOR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.65. 191,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,305. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.