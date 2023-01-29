Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 78.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

Get First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund alerts:

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.