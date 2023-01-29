Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Rises By 78.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the December 31st total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:FTGC opened at $24.50 on Friday. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
