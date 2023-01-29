Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Expands By 79.4%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
