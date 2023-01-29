Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Expands By 79.4%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2023

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the December 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Exco Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.