Short Interest in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Decreases By 44.1%

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Amundi boosted its position in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Price Performance

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. 2,401,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.72. Euronav has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Analysts forecast that Euronav will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

