Short Interest in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Rises By 142.9%

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

ESP stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESP. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, ups systems, antennas, and high power radar systems.

Featured Stories

