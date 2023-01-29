Short Interest in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW) Increases By 93.0%

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTFW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ENTFW stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTFW. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 187,499 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 80.8% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 1,988,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 888,850 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 204.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 759,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

