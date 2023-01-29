Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 47.5%

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the December 31st total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Entera Bio news, CEO Miranda Jayne Toledano purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 1,796.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It s pipeline include PTH, GLP-E, and hGh, The company was founded on September 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

