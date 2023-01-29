Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 83.1%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.54.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,242,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,755,295.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 121,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company. The fund seeks current income exempt from federal and New York income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

