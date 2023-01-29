Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Expands By 41.9%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the December 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLH by 29.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLH by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 91,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DLH by 42.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 44,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,963. DLH has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). DLH had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million.

DLH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

