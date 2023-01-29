Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Grows By 15.0%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

DISA remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,800. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth $219,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,457,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after buying an additional 805,360 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 569,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 837,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

