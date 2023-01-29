Short Interest in Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Declines By 28.6%

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Dino Polska from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Dino Polska Trading Down 3.6 %

DNOPY stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284. Dino Polska has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Dino Polska Company Profile

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

