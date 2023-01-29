Short Interest in CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Increases By 39.4%

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CTP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CTP alerts:

CTP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.90. CTP has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.90.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central and Eastern Europe. Its properties are used primarily for production and warehousing, third-party logistics and distribution, offices, and others. The company also operates 3 hotels under the Courtyard by Marriott brand in the Czech Republic under management agreements with third party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.