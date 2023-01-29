Short Interest in Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Decreases By 50.0%

Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Crossroads Impact Stock Performance

Shares of CRSS stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Crossroads Impact has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

About Crossroads Impact

Featured Articles

Crossroads Impact Corp. is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

