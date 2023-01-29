Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Drops By 30.2%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CREX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 182,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,645. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 5.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 40,875 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 75.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Creative Realities by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

