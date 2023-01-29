Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Drops By 29.3%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the December 31st total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

CPS Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.