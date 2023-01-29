Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expands By 61.1%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the December 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 802,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 166,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.29. 2,856,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,711. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also

