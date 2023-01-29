Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Decreases By 14.8%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,497,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 22,895,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,167.5 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

CICHF stock remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

