Short Interest in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Drops By 10.8%

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 765,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,362,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,517,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after acquiring an additional 72,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,236,000 after acquiring an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 527,216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,669,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,782. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $707.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.