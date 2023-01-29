Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Declines By 24.0%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CannaGrow Stock Up 34.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,668. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

