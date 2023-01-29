Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Rises By 55.3%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEDU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,936. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. Bright Scholar Education has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.80.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education

About Bright Scholar Education

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited ( NYSE:BEDU Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

