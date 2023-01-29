Short Interest in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Rises By 22.6%

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Banner Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932. Banner Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNNR. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Banner Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner Acquisition

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

