Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Grows By 11.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 438,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUROW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34.

