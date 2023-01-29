Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Expands By 12.4%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,726,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.8 days.

Atlas Arteria Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Atlas Arteria has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.82.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Ltd. owns, operates and develops toll roads . It operates through the following segments: APRR, ADELAC, Dulles Greenway, and Warnow Tunnel. Its projects include toll roads, bridges, tunnels, and investment in entities in the same industry sector. The company was founded on December 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

