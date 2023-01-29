Short Interest in Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Expands By 12.4%

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,500 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,726,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 421.8 days.
Atlas Arteria Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAQAF remained flat at $4.87 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83. Atlas Arteria has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $5.82.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
