Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expands By 13.4%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,700 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 612,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $226.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

AUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,417.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7,933.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 85,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also

