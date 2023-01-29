Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Drops By 22.7%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 285,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 74,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,977. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $65.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34.

Institutional Trading of Astec Industries

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.