Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Expands By 48.4%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

EMBVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Arca Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Arca Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMBVF remained flat at $8.49 during midday trading on Friday. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,175. Arca Continental has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

