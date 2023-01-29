Short Interest in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Decreases By 11.2%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $105,717.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,106,067.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.35.

AMBA stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

