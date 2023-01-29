Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Increases By 91.1%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.73. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.44 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

