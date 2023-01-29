Short Interest in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Increases By 91.1%

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADES has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 million, a P/E ratio of -314.00 and a beta of 0.73. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.