Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Rises By 66.7%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.57. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

