Short Interest in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expands By 12.5%

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,258. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.