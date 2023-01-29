Shopify (TSE:SHO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.31) by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.74 billion.

