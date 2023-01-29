Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $247,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sherwin-Williams

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

