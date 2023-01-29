Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHWGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $295.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $247,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

