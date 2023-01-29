Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the December 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 35,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,814. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

