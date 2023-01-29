Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Short Interest Down 17.6% in January

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 7,780,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.18) to GBX 2,987 ($36.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.90) to GBX 2,950 ($36.52) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $58.51. 2,599,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,747. The stock has a market cap of $210.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

