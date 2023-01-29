Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) to Issue 1 Dividend of $1.19

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) declared a 1 dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.185 per share on Friday, January 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.37 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SJR. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

See Also

