Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.30

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and traded as high as $23.66. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 24,296 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.12.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others.

